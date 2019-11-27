Inter Allies adopts Accra Sports Stadium as home venue for 2019/20 GPL season

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies will adopt the Accra Sports Stadium as it home venue for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The decision to move from the Tema Sports Stadium to the National Stadium is as a result of the poor nature of the Tema Sports Stadium according to the club’s management.

Inter Allies recently hosted a scouting tournament for players at the Accra Sports Stadium which also influenced management decision to change venue due to advise from the scouts.

The Accra Sports Stadium will now host Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Accra Great Olympics have opted for the El Wak Sports Stadium according to reports.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is set to start on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019, the FA has announced.