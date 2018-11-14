Inter Allies chief taunts Hearts of Oak’s Togbe Afede XIV; bring one transformer in exchange for Victorien Adebayor

Technical Director of Inter Allies Willie Klutse has warned Hearts of Oak to come prepared when negotiating for the purchase of star striker Victorien Adebayor.

During an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Klutse confirmed that the Phobians have registered their interest in acquiring the services of the Nigerien import.

However, according the former Ghana international, his outfit will not let go of their prized asset on a cheap, claiming that they could do a batter trade with Hearts of Oak's bankroller Togbe Afede XIV.

Mr. Klutse posited that Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Ho Asogli State, who is the brain behind the Sunon Asogli Power Plant project, should consider exchanging one transformer with the Niger international.

"They [Hearts of Oak] have shown interest in the player but he is an international star so they should bear in mind that he'll not go for cheap," Klutse stated on Happy FM.

"Togbe deals in electricity plants, I learnt he has one in Asogli therefore it will not be a bad idea if he can do batter trade with us. He should give us one transformer and we’ll release the player to them.”

"One transformer could supply power to the whole of East Legon so I think it would be a fair exchange. One transformer, one Adebayor and we’ll be okay."

He joined the 'Eleven is to One' lads from AS GNN Niger at the start of the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign and went ahead to score 7 goals in 12 appearances.

Adebayor was a member of the Niger national team that participated in the 2017 WAFU Cup held in Ghana last year.