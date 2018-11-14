Inter Allies chief Willie Klutse blasts Hearts of Oak, insists targets set for Kim Grant are not achievable

Inter Allies technical director Willie Klutse believes the targets set by Hearts of Oak to newly-appointed coach Kim Grant are not feasible.

The Phobians officially announced the signing of former Ghana international Kim Grant as the club's new head coach and director of football.

The 46-year-old former West Brom striker was tasked to constantly record victory over sworn adversaries Asante Kotoko as well as win the Ghana Premier League and CAF Champions League during his three-year stay with the club.

But Willie Klutse says though Grant is a great coach, the Accra-based giants are asking too much of him.

“I know Kim Grant and I know what he can do. He can’t meet all the targets set for him. Winning the league is not an easy thing to do," he stated on Happy FM.

Grant, who previously had stints with Elmina Sharks and Sea Lions, holds a Uefa A Pro coaching license.

He will begin his rein as coach of the club on Saturday, December 1, 2018.