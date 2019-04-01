Inter Allies coach Rashid Iddi admits his side should have done better in draw against Elmina Sharks

Inter Allies coach Rashid Iddi insists his side should have done better against Elmina Sharks in the GFA Special Competition opener.

The Eleven is to One Boys were held by the Elmina based club to a goalless draw game at the the Tema Sports Stadium after missing several chances.

“Both teams created chances but we did the most especially in the second half, we should have scored at least one.”

The coach added that the players’ performance didn’t reflect the strength they possess, hitting they didn’t live to their potentials.

“Being the first game of the competition the players didn’t play to my expectations, knowing what they can do.”

He praised the visitors for their solid display at the Tema Sports Stadium after they held the Capelli Boys to a 0-0 result.

“I respect the opponents (Elmina Sharks), they played well. They did well in the 1st half and we did well in the second half.”

After picking a point in the opening game, Allies will travel to Sogakope for midweek’s match against WAFA SC.