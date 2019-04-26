Inter Allies confirm appointment of Umit Turmus as Technical Advisor

Inter Allies have confirmed the appointment of Turkish trainer Umit Turmus as the club's Technical Advisor.

Umut Turmus, a former Arsenal academy trainer has been in the country for some days now and was on the bench of the team when Inter Allies lost 2-0 to Hearts of Oak on Wednesday in the Special competition.

The club announced his appointment of their official website.

"Inter Allies FC is delighted to welcome Mr. Umit Turmus a Turkish Technical man to the Club’s Technical Department," the club stated.

"He has been handed the role of Technical Adviser till the end of June 2019.

"He is to collaborate with the Technical Director Willie Klutse to help outline a new philosophy for the Club.

"We wish him a happy and successful stay with the Club."

Turmus Umit previously coached Cameroonian Club Racing FC Bafoussam.