Inter Allies defender Fard Ibrahim joins Danish side Vejle Boldklub

Inter Allies defender Fard Ibrahim has joined Danish side Vejle Boldklub, the club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old left back will join its youth side but the club have refused to announce the duration of his loan period.

Ibrahim was signed alongside Gambian kid Foday Manneh.

"It is part of a future strategy that we also need foreign players in youth teams. If we want to have foreign players in youth teams, there must be players with talent, skills that are hard to find in Denmark,'' chief scout Steen Thychosen told the club's website.

''Foday is an offensive player covering most positions on the track. He showed an exciting potential and we look forward to working with him. Ibrahim Fard is left back and we look forward to influencing his future development.''

"We hope the players are so good that they can be integrated into the First Team squad.

''We know that with players from other cultures there is an adaptation period on and off the pitch. By taking them early, we can prepare them even better for their lives as senior players at Vejle Boldklub's first team.''

Ibrahim must prove his worth under Vejle Boldklub's U19 coach Steffen Kielstrup.