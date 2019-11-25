Inter Allies hire experienced Tony Lokko as First Team coach

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies FC have announced the signing of Tony Lokko as the Head Coach.

Tokko replaces Paa Kwesi Fabin who quit the club after only three months in-charge on his second spell.

His experience as head coach of Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea, Tema Youth and Amidaus Professionals will be crucial for Allies.

''I’ve always been a person that loves challenges and I truly believe that I’m ready for this challenge,'' he said.

''Everybody knows Inter Allies is a good club and I’m very excited to be here, I promise to do my best for the Club and the players.''

Lokko must prepare team for the start of the Ghana Premier League on 21 December, 2019.