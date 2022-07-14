Inter Allies’ match-fixing appeal dismissed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Appeals Committee dismissed Inter Allies' match-fixing appeal.

The Accra-based club filed an appeal against their relegation to Division Two League and hefty fine due to match-fixing.

In May, the GFA Disciplinary Committee found the club guilty of match-fixing and demoted them plus a $100,000 Ghana cedis fine.

Inter Allies played a pre-arranged match against AshantiGold on the final matchday of the 2020/21 season, according to the Disciplinary Committee.

Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah admitted to scoring two own goals to foil a match-fixing plot as the game ended 7-0.

The verdict was announced after months of thorough investigation, but Inter Allies insisted they were not guilty and filed an appeal.

However, the Appeals Committee has Inter Allies' appeal and upheld the Disciplinary Committee's decision.

In its decision, the GFA Appeals Committee stated that evidence available to the Committee supports the conclusion reached by the Disciplinary Committee that the match was not played competitively or under competitive circumstances.

The Appeals Committee concluded that “We endorse all sanctions imposed by the GFA Disciplinary Committee on the Clubs, Players and Officers”.

As a result, Inter Allies will play in the third-tier league beginning next season while club officials and players will serve their respective bans.