Inter Allies secure promotion to Division One League

Inter Allies have earned promotion to the Division One League following their triumph in the Volta Football Association Middle League on Sunday.

The Capelli Boys clinched victory by defeating WAFA SC in a dramatic penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

WAFA opened the scoring 15 minutes into the game, but Inter Allies equalized eight minutes into the second half. Despite several attempts from both sides, neither team could find the net again within 90 minutes, leading to a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

Inter Allies excelled in the shootout, successfully converting four of their kicks, while WAFA managed to score only one.

This victory is especially sweet for Inter Allies, as they missed out on a place in the Division One League last season after losing in the final.

The club is now looking forward to competing in the Division One League and aims to continue its successful run. Inter Allies, who once participated in the Ghana Premier League, were demoted after being found guilty of an alleged match-manipulation scandal alongside AshGold.

With this promotion, Inter Allies hope to rebuild their reputation and strive for excellence in the upcoming season.