Inter Allies sign Asokwa Deportivo forward Kofi Frimpong

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have signed Asokwa Deportivo forward Kofi Frimpong on a season long loan.

The striker joins the Tema based club for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season and could make his loan move a permanent at the end of the campaign.

Frimpong arrives at the club with rich experience from the Division One side.

“I am very excited about this move and I can’t wait to get started,” Frimpong told the club's official website.

“Obviously, I know this is a new level (Premier League) and I am ready for the challenge.”

The Eleven is to One lads have been active in the off-season, having signed Kingsley Braye from Cape Coast strikers and are looking at inking a deal with former forward Isaac Osae.

The new season is expected to begin mid December, with Great Olympics and King Faisal restated to the top tier.