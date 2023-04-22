Inter Allies striker Mawuli Agben Yegah joins Brazilian club Gremio Novorizontino

Inter Allies striker Cornelius Mawuli Agben Yegah has completed his move to Brazilian Serie B side Gremio Novorizontino.

The 19-year-old joins the Gremio after an impressive spell with the Eleven is to One boys, where he scored four goals in two games in the Division Two League.

“I feel so excited to be here, I'm so happy. It's a dream come true for me, I've been dreaming about it, I've been working on it and today I'm here, I'm really excited. I thank God for how far he has brought me, I am very grateful, thank you very much Grêmio Novorizontino, I am here to play, thank you very much," he said after signing the deal.

Agben Yegah was scouted by Gremio's technical coordinator, Marildo Ferreira de Campos, who has been in the country since 2022.

President of Gremio, Genilson da Rocha Santos shared his excitement following the capture of the talented forward.

"He is a Ghanaian athlete who was monitored and cataloged by our coordinator Marildo, together with his managers, they took a trip to Ghana last October, with the aim of attracting potential athletes. To our pleasant surprise and everyone's joy, it became possible to bring the athlete, who is now part of the Novorizontino squad," he said, as quoted by the club's website.

"We wish him every happiness, as he is an athlete who needs no comment, serves the national team of his country, has everything to be the beginning of a beautiful partnership, we are sure that Cornelius will bear fruit and, through him, other Ghanaian athletes and other countries began to have an excellent participation in the history of our Tigre do Vale," he added.

The Ghana U20 striker could make his debut against Juventude on Saturday.