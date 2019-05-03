Inter Allies Technical Advisor Umut Turmus wants style of play that will excite fans

Technical Adisor of Inter Allies Umut Turmus says he wants his side to play an attractive brand of football that will excite fans of the club.

Turmus, who doubles as the stop gap coach of the club was on the bench in his sides back to back defeats to Hearts of Oak.

But the Turkish trainer is not worried by the disappointing results from his side in the Special Competition, insisting he is pleased with the performance of his players.

However, he wants to develop a style of play that will be entertaining to supporters of the Capelli Boys.

“It would be fantastic to see plenty of fans at our games to cheer us on. A lot of the boys haven’t had a chance to play at the highest level and so far I’m impressed with how they’ve played,” he told Interalliesfc.com.

‬ ‪“I want the fans to enjoy our games when they troop in to watch us play because we want to play the high tempo game and display to excite everyone who watches us play.”

‬ ‪“I like my job and every second is important, whether training or match. We have to do our job and has to be fun for us.”‬ ‪

Inter Allies lie 7th in Zone A of the competition and will travel to Cape Coast to face Ebusua Dwarfs in match day 9 of the competition.