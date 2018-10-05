Inter Allies Technical Director Willie Klutse calls on Normalisation Committee to ensure quick return of GPL

Technical Director of Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies has implored the Normalisation Committee to make the return of the Ghana Premier League a top priority.

The Ghana Premier League has been on hold since the premiering of the Anas number 12 documentary which saw several top officials and referee receiving monies to influence the game. '

The Normalisation Committee was formed to ensure the smooth running of the Ghana Football in the next six months. However, the pace of work looks slow for the stakeholders involved in the running of football.

“I want to see more from the normalization committee, I want them to put things in order to ensure the return of the Ghana Premier League,” he told Kwese Sports.

“Is like the attention is on the Women’s AFCON, in as much as the Women’s AFCON is important, I think our local League is important as well so I want them to try and put in measures to have the League return.”

Inter Allies finished the first round of the Ghana Premier League on fifth position.