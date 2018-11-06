Ghana ace Kwadwo Asamoah excels as Inter Milan hold Barcelona

Barcelona thought they had won the game through Malcom's first goal for the club

Ghana ace Kwadwo Asamoah was in top form on Tuesday helping his Italian side Inter Milan to hold Barcelona to 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghanaian played the entire duration as the Spanish champions reached the Champions League knockout phase with two games to spare.

The Catalans achieved the feat despite being held by a spirited Inter Milan in a dramatic finish at the San Siro.

Barcelona, without the injured Lionel Messi, took a late lead when substitute Malcom scored moments after coming on.

But Inter levelled when Mauro Icardi was given time to turn in the Barca box and blast in from close range.

Inter remain second in Group B, three points ahead of Tottenham.