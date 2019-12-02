Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah happy with return to fitness

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has celebrated his return to full fitness after being sidelined for a month with an injury.

Asamoah had been ruled out for 31 days and missed six games due to knee problems.

However, on Sunday, he was named on the bench as Inter Milan beat SPAL 2-1.

"Happy to be back in the group," he said.

The win propelled the Nerazzurri to the top of the Serie A table after Juventus dropped points.

Until his injury, Asamoah was one of Inter's most influential players this season. He had been selected for seven games in a row and provided one assist.