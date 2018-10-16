Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah insists derby win over Milan will be major season booster

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has stressed the importance of Sunday's victory over rivals AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

It will be the first Milan derby for the Ghana international who has been effervescent since moving from Juventus in the summer.

Asamoah believes a win will motivate them for their Champions League clash against Barcelona.

''The derby is an important game for both players and fans, we are working very well to bring this belief into the field and to give continuity to the victories,'' Asamoah told Inter TV.

''This match is important for us and the derby is the most beautiful thing in Italy. This is the right way for us to keep believing, after this match there will be the Champions League and winning the derby will be important to play well in the Champions League.

''Fans? Surely I know that the stadium will be full, it's important to win for them. The only important thing for us and for them is to get a good result at home."