Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah revitalized for Sassuolo clash

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has promised to give his all against Alfred Duncan's Sassuolo on Sunday in the Serie A.

The Ghana international posted a photo of himself training on Instagram yesterday (Saturday) with the caption: ''Back on track, ready to restart!''

The 30-year-old has been key in Antonio Conte's team this season as has featured in all but one game.

The only game he missed was the 1-0 victory over Lazio last month.

Asamoah is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2021.

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B3w8X8CnOS0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12">

View this post on Instagram

🔙 on track, ready to restart! 💪🏿📸 @inter #Training #Focus #Smile #Appiano @seriea Di nuovo in pista, pronti per ripartire! 💪🏿📸 @inter #Training #Focus #Jump #Smile @seriea

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B3w8X8CnOS0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">🔙 on track, ready to restart! 💪🏿📸 @inter #Training #Focus #Smile #Appiano @seriea Di nuovo in pista, pronti per ripartire! 💪🏿📸 @inter #Training #Focus #Jump #Smile @seriea