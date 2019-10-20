Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah revitalized for Sassuolo clash

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 October 2019
Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has promised to give his all against Alfred Duncan's Sassuolo on Sunday in the Serie A.

The Ghana international posted a photo of himself training on Instagram yesterday (Saturday) with the caption: ''Back on track, ready to restart!''

The 30-year-old has been key in Antonio Conte's team this season as has featured in all but one game.

The only game he missed was the 1-0 victory over Lazio last month.

Asamoah is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2021.

 

🔙 on track, ready to restart! 💪🏿📸 @inter #Training #Focus #Smile #Appiano @seriea Di nuovo in pista, pronti per ripartire! 💪🏿📸 @inter #Training #Focus #Jump #Smile @seriea

