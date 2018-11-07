Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah satisfied with draw against Barcelona in UEFA CL

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed satisfaction in Inter Milan's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Barcelona, without the injured Lionel Messi, took a late lead when substitute Malcom scored moments after coming on.

But Inter levelled when Mauro Icardi was given time to turn in the Barca box and blast in from close range.

The Ghana international who saw 90 minutes of action, hugely impressed keeping French forward Ousmane Dembele quite in the game.

After the game, Asamoah took to twitter to post,"Difficult game but we managed to get a point against a good team. # InterBarca # UCL # Asamoah # Inter."

Inter will next face Tottenham in a must win game to book a place in the knock-out stages.