Inter Milan, Ajax interested in Baba Rahman

Inter Milan and Ajax have emerged as potential destinations for Baba Rahman as the defender is set to leave Chelsea permanently before the end of the transfer widow.

Rahman signed a £14 million five-year deal from Bundesliga side, Ausburg, to the Stamford Bridge in 2015.

Unfortunately he failed to make the cut and injury further diminished his chances forcing the club to send him on loan to Shalke 04 in 2016 before later going to French ligue 1 outfit, Reims.

Baba’s stellar performance at the Africa Cup of Nations has earned him a lot of interest from clubs in a Europe.

Chelsea are also willing to reduce the fee on the 25-year-old to allow suitors to price him away.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Olympique Marseille are also interested in landing the Ghanaian defender.