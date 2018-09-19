Inter Milan captain Icardi praises Kwadwo Asamoah after fantastic assist in win over Spurs

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has earned praises from Inter Milan skipper Mauro Icardi after the Italian giants recovered from one goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspurs in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Eriksen put the visitors ahead on 53rd minute but Icardi pulled level late in the 86 th minute from a sublime assist delivered by Asamoah.

Asamoah raced down the left wing and sent in a teeing cross which was thumped in by Icardi, with Matias Vecino grabbing the match winner in additional time.

“The goal…here is how it happened. It was a ball from behind, [Kwadwo] Asamoah saw me and put in a fantastic ball and it all ended well," Icardi told Sky Sports TV.

“It was a spectacular night and it was what we had to do. We have a strong team, we can play against anyone. We had been waiting for this match for three months, starting like this gives us a lot of confidence and an added incentive to do better in the league.

Asamoah, who arrived at Inter from Serie A champions Juventus in a three-year deal last summer, lasted the entire duration and is expected to maintain his place next weekend against Sampdoria.