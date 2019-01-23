Inter Milan commit gaffe in sales of Alfred Duncan and Nicolo Zaniolo - Report

Inter Milan are believed to have committed blunder in the sales of Alfred Duncan and Nicolo Zaniolo following their impressive displays for US Sassuolo and AS Roma respectively.

Duncan honed his talent at Inter Milan but was farmed out to Empoli, Livorno and Sampdoria before finally being sold to Sassuolo.

The Ghanaian has flourished at the Mapei Stadium and has been heavily linked with a move back to the Giuseppe Meazza.

Zaniolo has on the other hand become an increasingly important part of AS Roma in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old's move to the Giallorossi is somewhat interesting as he was used as a makeweight in the deal to purchase Radja Nainggolan who many pundits in Italy consider him as a flop.

Zaniolo shone against Luciano Spalletti's men during their 2-2 stalemate with AS Roma last month likewise Duncan during their goalless draw against Sassuolo's last Sunday. The Ghanaian dominated the midfield which has led to claims in Italy that the Nerazzuris made mistakes in the two dealings.

"Difficulties start from behind. Inter came out too slowly, both by the defenders and by the "first midfielders". Skriniar and De Vrij have little vision and are struggling to launch, but they have been poorly supported by Brozovic and his team. This allowed the Sassuolo to recover many balls in attack and immediately become dangerous. The beautiful game of Duncan, but also of its excellent season, and the explosion of Zaniolo in Rome, lead to the reflection that Inter often does not give the deserved confidence to his young people. These are two examples, but others could be done. The fact is that it is not only an Inter problem but in general of the Italian teams. And the boys "made" at home cost less," quotes from La Gazzetta dello Sport.