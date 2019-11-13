Inter Milan consider Alfred Duncan an alternative target if they fail to sign Arturo Vidal

Italian outlet Tuttosport have claimed that Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte considers Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan as an alternative if they fail to land their primary target Arturo Vidal.

Inter want to bolster their squad in January as they challenge for this season's Scudetto with Juventus and their priority is buying a midfielder.

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is their target man. However, if they fail to sign him, they will move for Alfred Duncan, who is having a terrific time with fellow Serie A side Sassuolo.

It would be a comeback for Duncan as he once featured for Inter Milan. He made three appearances for the club between 2012 and 2014.

The 26-year-old has scored one goal and assisted five goals in eight appearances in the Serie A this season.