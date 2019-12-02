Inter Milan eyes Emerson as back up for Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan are looking to bring in a backup for Ghana International Kwadwo Asamoah in the January transfer window according to reports in Italy.

Asamoah's recurrent injury problems has led to Conte looking for options in the market with Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri seen as a potential target.

Emerson Palmieri contract with the Blues comes to an end in 2022 and Inter Milan are interested in securing the services of the Brazilian.

Emerson joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 from Roma during Conte tenure as head coach of the club.

Conte is hoping to reunite the left back at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are also looking to bring Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic to the San Siro.