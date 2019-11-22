EXCLUSIVE: Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah in contract extension talks with Italian giants Inter Milan

Italian giants Inter Milan have started contract extension talks with their Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asmaoah, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 30-year-old's agents have been invited by the Serie A side to begin negotiations over an extension to see the utility player stay at the Milan side for longer.

Insiders have told Ghana's leading soccer news website that they want the influential player to extend his contract now even though he has about one year more left on his current deal.

Asamoah has been a cornerstone for Antonio Conte at Inter Milan since he joined the club from their rivals Juventus last season.

His deal with Inter Milan lasts until June 2021 but the club have now made the move to extend the deal until June 2023.

The former Udinese player, who is currently slightly injured, will also get a pay rise after the deal is extended based on the terms proposed by his agents.