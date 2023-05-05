Inter Milan interested in signing AC Milan target Daniel Amartey.

Inter Milan are hoping to sign Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey during the summer transfer window, following his recent struggles with the English outfit.

Leicester City's Premier League difficulties have resulted in a managerial change, with Dean Smith taking over for Brendan Rodgers last month. However, the appointment has not gone well for Daniel Amartey, who has yet to play under the new manager.

The 28-year-old defender's contract with the English club is scheduled to expire in the summer after joining seven years ago, and he is apparently being watched by several top-notch clubs in Europe, including Inter Milan.

According to media sources, the Black Stars player is unlikely to remain at the King Power, bringing his departure closer than ever.

Inter Milan are keen on bringing him to San Siro, while AC Milan have also reportedly approached his agent about the prospect of signing him.

AC Milan are looking for a successor in case any of Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, or Simon Kjaer leave at the end of the season, and Amartey is seen as a versatile defender who checks all the boxes.

Amartey has formerly played for Djurgarden IF and FC Copenhagen.