Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah pleased with victory over Fiorentina

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed satisfaction with the winning mentality at Inter Milan after their victory over Fiorentina on Tuesday evening.

The 29 year old, who lasted the entire duration of Inter Milan's 2-1 win over Fiorentina indicated how important it is to win games at home.

Inter Milan are on a run of three successive victories after a difficult start to the campaign, which began with defeat at Sassuolo.

However, Asamoah who joined the Nerazzuris from Juventus believes the team is getting better and growing in confidence.

“I am pleased with what the team are doing and we are finding the right winning solution. It’s always important to win at home, and not simply due to the goals," he said after the game.

“We are growing a lot. The league isn’t easy and it takes players with a strong mentality during a match. Opponents can score but games are played right until the final whistle. I try to play my own game and to help the team.

Asamoah faced a tough test from Fiorentina winger Fredrico Chiesa on the left flank, but admits his experience of playing against him helped in dealing with the Italian.

“I’ve played against Chiesa a few times. He is strong, pacy and intelligent. I was ready for the challenge.”

Mauro Icardi scored from the spot in the first half before Chiesa leveled for Fiorentina.

D'Ambrosio got the winner after swapping passes with Icardi from an throw-in and fired past Alban Lafont.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin