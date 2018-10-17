Inter Milan on the right track - Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah believes Inter Milan are on the right track and can continue their winning streak against Milan and Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri had a rough start to the season, but have now amassed six consecutive victories in all competition.

“Inter are on the right track,” Asamoah told Inter TV.

“The Derby della Madonnina is a very important match for the fans and us players, so we are working hard to give a sense of consistency to our performances.

“The derby is the best thing in football and we want to take it back into our arms straight away.

“It’s a very tough fixture list, especially after the break for international duty when there isn’t much time to prepare. Hopefully beating Milan can give us the push we need against Barcelona in the Champions League.”

Asamoah joined the side in the summer after ending his six-year stay with Juventus.