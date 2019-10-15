GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inter Milan open Kwadwo Asamoah contract extension talks

Published on: 15 October 2019

Inter Milan want to keep Kwadwo Asamoah beyond the 2019-2020 season and have opened talks with the player's representative aimed at extending the left-back current deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Talks over the 30-year-old have taken place with his contract with the club set to expire at the end of the season.

The club will offer the Ghana international a one-year contract extension and maintain his €2.7 annual salary, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Asamoah joined the Nerazzurri as a free agent in the summer of  2018 and has made half a century of appearances, eight of which have come this season.

There is massive optimism from all parties that a deal can be struck soon to tie him down beyond the current campaign.

 

 

