Inter Milan set to announce Alfred Duncan signing this week- Report

Inter Milan are set to announce the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan this week, widespread reports have claimed.

Corriere dello Sport is reporting the Ghana international will be the new addition to the Nerazzurri after completing a deal for compatriot Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 25-year-old has long been tracked by the Italian giants and could see a dream move to the club.

The Ghana star is in hot demand following a remarkable performance for the Serie A side last season.

Sassuolo have turned down the offer from Inter, who are keen to re-sign the Ghana international.

Media reports have claimed the club will not part ways with the player for less than €20 million.

Duncan is a hot commodity after a fabolous season at Sassuolo, where he scored once in 24 appearances for the side last term.

The Nerazzurri’s are keen to bring the midfielder back to the San Siro, where he failed to cement his place in his first spell at the club in 2012.

Duncan is accustomed to Italian football having featured for Livorno, Sampdoria and recently Sassuolo.

The box-to-box midfielder is valued at 20 million Euros with Inter rivals AC Milan believed to be also interested in his signature.