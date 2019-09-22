Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with derby win over AC Milan

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed Inter Milan's derby win over AC Milan on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old produced an impressive performance as Inter won against their city rivals to maintain their 100% start to the campaign.

Inter grabbed the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic in the 49th minute.

Romelu Lukaku made sure of the win with a 78th-minute glancing header from a Nicolo Barella cross from the left for his third goal since his move from Manchester United.

Asamoah has featured in all four of Inter's league games this season.