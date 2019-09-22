GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with derby win over AC Milan

Published on: 22 September 2019
Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with derby win over AC Milan
Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed Inter Milan's derby win over AC Milan on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old produced an impressive performance as Inter won against their city rivals to maintain their 100% start to the campaign.

Inter grabbed the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic in the 49th minute.

Romelu Lukaku made sure of the win with a 78th-minute glancing header from a Nicolo Barella cross from the left for his third goal since his move from Manchester United.

 

Asamoah has featured in all four of Inter's league games this season.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments