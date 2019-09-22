Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with derby win over AC Milan

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed Inter Milan's derby win over AC Milan on Saturday night.
The 30-year-old produced an impressive performance as Inter won against their city rivals to maintain their 100% start to the campaign.
Inter grabbed the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic in the 49th minute.
Romelu Lukaku made sure of the win with a 78th-minute glancing header from a Nicolo Barella cross from the left for his third goal since his move from Manchester United.
Importante vittoria di squadra in questa partita speciale! 🔥💪🏿⚫️🔵 #DerbyMilano #SanSiro @Inter @SerieA
Important team victory in this special match! 🔥💪🏿⚫️🔵 #DerbyMilano #SanSiro @Inter @SerieA pic.twitter.com/0WnnilbTCr
— Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) September 21, 2019
Asamoah has featured in all four of Inter's league games this season.