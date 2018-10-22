Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah excited with"memorable" derby win

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has described Inter Milan's victory over rivals AC Milan as the most memorable in his career.

The midfielder, who was playing in his first Milan derby since arriving from Juventus played a key role as the Nerazurri's chalked another success over their nemesis.

Asamoah posted after the game praising the consistency of his side and how memorable the game was for his career in Italy.

"Today is one of the most memorable days of career, thanks to a consistent @ Inter winning a memorable # DerbyMilano on my debut in the # InterMilan fixture. Just special!! # Inter," the Ghana international posted on twitter.

The midfielder lasted the entire duration as a Mauro Icardi settled the game with a dramatic late winner.

The 222nd Milan derby was heading for a stalemate before the Argentine striker headed in Matias Vecino's cross.

Inter - who lost Radja Nainggolan to a first-half injury - were deserved winners, but it was a lacklustre game.

The closest either side came before the winner was Inter's Stefan de Vrij hitting the post from close range.

Icardi - who only touched the ball 15 times in the entire game - and AC Milan's Mateo Musacchio both had goals correctly disallowed for offside.

Inter move up to third with the victory - with AC Milan remaining 12th.

