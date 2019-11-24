Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah given sex tips by head coach Antonio Conte

Kwadwo Asamoah and his Inter Milan teammates have been given bedroom advice by head coach Antonio Conte to stay fit.

Conte does not want his players to expend too much energy.

The 50-year-old is demanding high fitness levels from his squad as they push for honours.

He told L'Equipe magazine: "During spells of matches the players should not have sexual relations that last for long periods.

"They need to make as little effort as possible. The best position for them is if their partners go on top.

"And it is preferable that they are with their own wives.

"That way they are not obliged to put in an exceptional performance."

Inter Milan beat Torino 3-0 on Saturday to stay one point behind leaders Juventus.