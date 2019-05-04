Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah insists best role is in midfield

Inter Milan versatile man Kwadwo Asamoah insists his best role is in the middle amid claims he's been under-utilised at his current make-shift role.

The 30-year-old, who started his career as deep-lying midfielder, has been largely used as left-back or left-wing back mostly at club level.

The Ghana international has been reluctant to comment on the perceived unfavourable role, especially at the international level, where he reportedly clashed with coach Kwesi Appiah during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

The former Juventus star failed to feature in the match amid reports he preferred playing in a midfield role.

But he has insisted his best role is in the middle.

"I do some assists, my role is that I first defend and then attack. The coach knows that my quality is playing in the middle, he likes it when we start the action from behind," he told Sky Italia.

"I hope to score from here to the end of the season "I have been waiting for this moment for a while. But, I repeat, for the role I do I have to think about defending, doing good for the team, then if it's a sign it's even bigger."