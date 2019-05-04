Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah makes Serie A Team of the Month for April

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in the Serie A Team of the Month for April.

The Ghana international was selected by football stat and data site WhoScored.

He played every minute of the five matches- Genoa, Atalanta, Frosinone, Roma and Juventus to average 7.35.

Asamoah is one of three Inter players to make it in the team of the month.

The highest rated Nerazzuri player is Roberto Gagliardini whose performances has granted him a 7.75 average.

He is closely followed by Ivan Perisic on 7.56.