Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah sure of victory against AC Milan

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah is very optimistic Inter Milan will claim victory against AC Milan when the two giants clash in the Serie A on Sunday.

Asamoah has described the game as a very important one for both the fans and the playing body.

The 29-year-old told Inter TV in an interview ahead of the Milan derby that they would want to work to ensure they keep their unbeaten record in the season intact.

"The derby is an important match for the fans and for us players, we are working very well to give continuity to our victories. The derby is the best thing and we want to bring it home," he stated.

The Ghana international has been described as the best buy by the Nerazzurri since joining them in the summer, and he is looking forward to playing his debut derby for Luciano Spalletti's side.

After the derby, the Nerazzurri would have a difficult game in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona next Wednesday and then against Lazio on October 29.

Despite the difficult fixtures, the Ghanaian believes the club is on track for the season but was confident victory against city rivals, AC Milan, could boost their morale to face the Spanish giants.

"Inter are on the right track, after the derby there will be the Champions League and the derby will give us a boost also for Barcelona, the stadium will be full and it's one more reason to get a good result”, he stated.

Asamoah was, however, not happy with the international break because it meant they had to start all over again, which he observed would be difficult. “Difficult, above all, because after the break it is not easy to start again, but we must do it immediately."