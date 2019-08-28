GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 August 2019
Inter Milan sweat over Kwadwo Asamoah injury ahead of Cagliari showdown
Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan could be without first-choice left back Kwadwo Asamoah for their next Serie A game against Cagliari due to injury.

Asamoah felt a muscle discomfort in his thigh which left him limping toward the final embers of their 4-0 win over newly-promoted side Lecce on Monday.

Coach Antonio Conte will hope the injury is not serious as feared as they will need him to be fit for their second league match at Sardinia against Cagliari.

The Ghana international has been ever-present for the Nerazzurri since joining as a free agent last summer.

He managed 32 appearances in all competitions for the side as they finished 4th on the Serie A table last term.

