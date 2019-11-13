Inter Milan to set sights on Ghana's Alfred Duncan if...

Inter will reportedly target Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan in January if they cannot agree a deal with Barcelona for Arturo Vidal.

A new midfielder is high on Inter's list of priorities this winter, given Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire for more options in the middle of the park.

According to Tuttosport, Conte is demanding a reunion with ex-Juventus midfielder Vidal in January, but Barca seem unwilling to let him leave midseason.

Instead, the Nerazzurri could use the money from selling Gabriel Barbosa to Flamengo in December on Sassuolo's Duncan, who is much more affordable than the 32-year-old Chilean.

Duncan, 26, is a former Inter player. He made three appearances for the club between 2012 and 2014.

Other options include Nemanja Matic, who played under the coach during their time together at Chelsea in 2016-17, and Udinese talisman Rodrigo De Paul, although the Zebrette are thought to value him highly at €30-35m.

By: Abraham Blankson