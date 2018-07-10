Inter Milan unveil new Ghanaian signing Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan have unveiled new signing Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 29-year-old has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer after ending his six-year spell at Serie A rivals Juventus.

The Ghana international has signed a three-year deal with side and has been presented at the Suning Training Centre on Tuesday.

Asamoah, who has spent his entire professional career in Italy after moving to Torino at the age of 19 in 2008, is primarily seen a left-back at Inter, although his versatility means he is also capable of operating in several midfield positions.

He played just over 150 games during his six seasons with Juventus, winning Serie A titles in every campaign, as well as four Coppa Italia trophies.

Asamoah also has two Champions League runner-up medals. He played no part in either final, however, missing the first in 2015 through injury, while remaining an unused substitute in 2017.

The 29-year-old is currently part of a 24-man Inter squad named by the Nerazzurri for the start of pre-season, which got underway this week.

The ongoing training camp will last until 22nd July, during which time there will be friendlies against Swiss sides Lugano and Sion.