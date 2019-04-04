Inter star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted by "important" win against Genoa

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has described Inter Milan's thumping win over Genoa as an "important" victory following his side's return to winning ways.

Inter had lost on Sunday to Lazio but had former captain Mauro Icardi back as they thrashed Genoa 4-0, a result Kwadwo Asamoah believes will be of great deal for their fight for a champions League spot.

"Three important points. Good guys,' he posted on Twitter after the game.

Mauro Icardi scored on his first Inter Milan appearance in almost two months to help his side extend their lead in third place.

The Argentine had not featured since being stripped of the captaincy on February 13 amid protracted contract renewal talks.

Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring in the first half before Icardi won and converted a penalty after Genoa defender Cristian Romero was sent off.

The former Inter captain then teed up Ivan Perisic for their third in the second half and Gagliardini scored his second of the night to complete the rout.

The result leaves Inter four points clear of fourth-placed rivals AC Milan, while Genoa remain 12th on 33 points.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin