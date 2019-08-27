GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Inter star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with opening day victory in serie A

Published on: 27 August 2019

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight in Inter Milan's opening day victory in the Serie A. 

The 30-year old played a key role and provided an assist as the Nerazurris walloped Lecce 4-0 at the San Siro on Monday night.

"Great debut and win at home in front of our fans!," he tweeted after the game.

Following their mind-blowing start to the game at the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter Milan broke the deadlock after a moment of magic by Marcelo Brozovic curling stunner.

The Croat received a low pass from Asamoah just outside the box before unleashing a curling strike beyond Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel.

Further goals from Stefano Sensi, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Candreva were enough to down the newly promoted side.

 

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments