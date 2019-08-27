Inter star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with opening day victory in serie A

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight in Inter Milan's opening day victory in the Serie A.
The 30-year old played a key role and provided an assist as the Nerazurris walloped Lecce 4-0 at the San Siro on Monday night.
"Great debut and win at home in front of our fans!," he tweeted after the game.
Following their mind-blowing start to the game at the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter Milan broke the deadlock after a moment of magic by Marcelo Brozovic curling stunner.
The Croat received a low pass from Asamoah just outside the box before unleashing a curling strike beyond Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel.
Further goals from Stefano Sensi, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Candreva were enough to down the newly promoted side.
