Inter star Kwadwo Asamoah delighted with opening day victory in serie A

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight in Inter Milan's opening day victory in the Serie A.

The 30-year old played a key role and provided an assist as the Nerazurris walloped Lecce 4-0 at the San Siro on Monday night.

"Great debut and win at home in front of our fans!," he tweeted after the game.

Following their mind-blowing start to the game at the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter Milan broke the deadlock after a moment of magic by Marcelo Brozovic curling stunner.

The Croat received a low pass from Asamoah just outside the box before unleashing a curling strike beyond Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel.

Further goals from Stefano Sensi, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Candreva were enough to down the newly promoted side.