Inter star Kwadwo Asamoah expects tough challenge against Frosinone

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says the serie A clash with Frosinone on Sunday will be a tough one for his side.

Frosinone had been a run of good form after back to back wins over Parma and Fiorentina.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, Inter have only a win in their last three games, and Asamoah expects a tough challenge against the Canarini.

"We have to think about match after match. Frosinone went on to win in Florence and it's not easy. They will play at home, it certainly won't be an easy game. We have to be ready to play against anyone," he said.

Inter Milan are pushing for a Champions League place finish and are currently sitting comfortable on third position.

However, any slip will see rivals AC Milan close in on them.

Kwadwo Asamoah has been influential for the Nerazzuris this season playing 25 games and has a goal to his name in the serie A.