Interim Asante Kotoko coach Akakpo Patron expresses readiness to work with any coach at the club

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Akakpo Patron has expressed his readiness to work with any coach that the club will appoint.

The Porcupine Warriors are in the search for a new coach following the recent resignation of Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin.

Reports in the media indicate that Akunnor is the front-runner for the job, while former Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has also been mentioned as a possible choice.

According to coach Patron, he is ready to work and learn any trainer the club will deem fit to lead their project.

"I'm ready for anything. Whoever comes, I'm ready to work under him," the interim coach told Nhyira FM.

"I've worked under coaches. I've always submitted myself to them and learn things from them. They've also learn something from me. That is the nature of the job. We're looking up in the next coming weeks, how things will unfold," Akakpo Patron added.

Patron, who is a former player of the club, will lead the side in their friendly match against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday after losing 2-3 to their regional foe Ashanti Gold last Sunday.