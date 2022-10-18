Interim Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo wants players to change mentality 

Interim Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has said the players need a mentality change to win games.

The Phobians returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against AS Bamako of Mali in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak had gone four games without a win this season, three matches in the Ghana Premier League and one in the CAF Confederation Cup.

David Ocloo who was in charge in the two-leg encounter against David Ocloo stated the team has quality players to compete but they need to adopt a winning mentality.

“We have quality players [at Hearts of Oak].We just need a mentality change but the boys are good", David Ocloo told Radio Gold Sports.

“We have quality materials to be honest with you, we just need a mentality change.

“We just need to psyche them.”

Hearts of Oak will turn attention to the domestic competition with the premier league on temporary hold up due to a court injunction by demoted AshantiGold.