International Friendly: Ghana vs. Uganda - Match Preview

This evening, Ghana faces off against Uganda in their second test match within four days, following their recent defeat to Nigeria at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Eager to redeem themselves from the 2-1 loss against the Super Eagles, the Black Stars, led by head coach Otto Addo, are poised to make adjustments and come back stronger against the Cranes.

Key players such as Mohammed Salisu and captain Andre Ayew are expected to return to the starting lineup after sitting out the match against Nigeria.

Additionally, promising talents like Ebenezer Annan, Ibrahim Osman, and Nurudeen Abdulai may see some playing time, injecting fresh energy into the team.

On the other side, Uganda, reeling from a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Comoros, under the guidance of coach Paul Put, are determined to rectify their mistakes against Ghana.

They might shuffle their starting lineup, potentially granting debut opportunities to young talents like Nathan Asiimwe and Toby Sibbick.

This match serves as a crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

With both sides eager to fine-tune their strategies and formations, tonight's encounter promises to be a fiercely contested battle between two determined squads boasting strong rosters and a hunger for victory.