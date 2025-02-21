International Friendly: Morocco scores late to defeat Ghana's Black Queens 1-0

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco scored in injury time on Friday evening to cruise past the Black Queens of Ghana with a 1-0 win.

The two women’s national teams locked horns today in an International Friendly match at the Pere Jego Stadium in Casablanca.

In the contest that ensued between the two sides, both teams put up a good performance throughout the 90 minutes.

The only goal of the match came in added time when the hosts showed determination to score through Sakina Diki at the depth to secure victory.

The international friendly match served as the first official match for new Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

The Swedish tactician used the match to assess his players and is expected to learn from the defeat.

He is on a training tour with the Black Queens in Morocco and will play one more friendly match before returning to Ghana.

Today’s friendly helped both teams in their preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).