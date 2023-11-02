Interview Q&A: Ghanaian whiz kid TJ Tahid turning heads in Canada open to Black Stars call-up

One of the standout players of the 2023 Canadian Premier League is the hugely talented Ghanaian youngster, Taryk (TJ) Tahid, who is on the roster of Vancouver FC. At the tender age of 16, this wunderkind has showcased remarkable skills, capturing the attention of all and sundry.

TJ’s performances deserve to be tracked closely.

He is the youngest athlete to sign a pro deal in the CPL and also the youngest goal scorer in the country’s top-tier. The precocious kid has been presented an opportunity to perfume his artistry on the international stage when Canada competes in the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Indonesia this month [November].

TJ was born and raised in Victoria, British Columbia to a Ghanaian father Imran Tahid and Canadian mother Melissa Escaravage, meaning his eligible to feature for both national teams.

Mr Tahid hails from Zabzugu in the Northern Region and been influential in the making of Vancouver FC’s pin-up star and Canada’s would-be asset if he chooses to represent the Maple Leaf country.

Despite his Canadian upbringing, TJ maintains a strong connection with Ghana, having visited the West African country thrice. His last trip was in 2019 just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his stay, he tested his skills by training with the local side Yelzoli Football Club.

He has trained with European side FC Midtjylland [Denmark], Villarreal [Spain], and Patacona [Levente, Spain]

Also, he has been assessed by coaches at Major League Soccer side New York Red Bull.

After an impressive debut season in the Canadian Premier League where he scored three goals [against giants Pacific and champions Forge FC] in 20 appearances, TJ spoke to GHANASoccernet.com editor Ibrahim Ridwan Asante.

He shared his dream about the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, a tournament Canada will co-host with the USA and Mexico and also aspirations as he continues to inspire young talents and football enthusiasts in both Canada and Ghana.

GHANASoccernet.com: Congratulations for what you've done in this year, particularly breaking into the CPL and getting game time.

TJ Tahid: Thank you. Thank you very much.

And tell us about your journey so far as entering into professional football.

Yeah, so it started with my dad’s academy and then, through my agency. I've been traveling around a lot of places, lots of trials and then an opportunity came up here in Vancouver through the agency. Yeah, they wanted to look at me and then they were impressed.

So far, how would you describe your journey so far?

Well, for me, personally, it's been very, very exciting first season, even though the team hasn't done as well as we would have wanted. But it's good having these experiences early on to know how to conquer them in the future.

What are some of the lessons learned from your first year of playing in the CPL?

Yeah, there's been lots. Just the biggest one is always stay, always be disciplined. Be disciplined and be humble- On and off the field.

This year also happens to be a breakthrough in international football for you. Playing for Canada U17. How was the experience like?

Yeah, it was it was a different experience. It was good. Getting to know the guys, learning how the national team-how they play-and everything. We played against Brazil and Brazil are amazing but we went toe to toe with them.

Looking back at the season, what do you think are the prospects for you?

Yeah, I think it's a good, very good, positive first season. I feel it only goes up from here as long as I stay disciplined.

And already you think you've got qualities that will make you achieve your aim or your career objectives?

I feel I need to keep on working on my strengths and qualities, as well as my weaknesses. And then yes, I think I have the ability to play at the highest level.

I know it's too early in your career to make a decision but are you certain about your international future. You think is a sealed already-Canada all the way?

I haven't settled with anyone and when it comes down to that it'll be decision to me and my family.

And you mentioned your dad, how influential has he played or playing in your career?

Oh, he's very influential. You talk about the career every day. He keeps working. He keeps me on the ground and everything and yeah.

Yeah, let's not go into personal stuff. Who are the players that motivate you? excites you which players you venerate in the game?

Growing up, I'm an Arsenal fan so I watched a lot a lot of Alexis Sanchez. I feel he was just magical on the field. Also, my dad's an Arsenal fan so by default, everyone knows Thierry Henry how good he was and seeing all his highlights from the past. Also, amazing player.

Yeah, like I said before, I just need to keep working and my coaches here very, they're very helpful. And they're looking to get me to the next level as well.

About Vancouver, your boyhood club, it wasn't pretty from the start but then in the end, they just warmed up into the season. What can the club provide in the CPL for next season?

Yeah, as you said the second half of the season was, was very good. I think we're just looking for a culture and now we sort of got that and the ending of this season, we'll bring that into next season for everyone for the fans for the players. Anyone watching they'll see how Vancouver FC is.

Of course, you are not one of those North American boys who are thinking about basketball or hockey or baseball. You are firm on soccer and with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, have you been dreaming already?

Honestly, right now, where I am, I go day-by-day and work day-by-day and then hopefully in the next few years that will become a reality.

Finally, what will make your career a success?

I think playing and competing at the highest level in Europe. Yeah, the highest level possible in Europe would be-I would say-my career would be a success.