Inverness Caledonian Thistle donate old kits to academy in Kumasi

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are getting hundreds of shirts off their backs and handing them over to a football academy in Ghana.

The Championship club are donating dozens of old kit to the Mark Holmes Football Academy in Kumasi.

The Academy, which was founded by former Caley Thistle player Mark Holmes two years ago, has around 200 players on their books.

Holmes, who also runs his football academy in Inverness, established the Ghanaian football school to give top talent the chance to be spotted by professional football clubs in Europe and elsewhere.

Commercial manager Jim Oliver says Caley Thistle was impressed with what Holmes was doing in Ghana and wanted to help by donating them kit the club no longer used.

"We have donated former academy and training kits which we are no longer using.

"We wanted to give them to Mark for his players at the academy to use.

"We have donated around 200 kits including shirts, shorts and socks for them to use.

"We have watched what he has done at the football academy and heard the stories of the kids so we are glad we could help."

The school trains players aged between four and 17 and is run by nine coaches.

Holmes was overwhelmed by the generous donation from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"These kits will be put to good use," he said.

"Inverness have given strips that are all different sizes and that is great as we have footballers aged between four to 17.

"There will be strips for everyone so it great.

"It was kind the club approached me and wanted to help."