Iranian club secure victory against Ghana's JK Academy in friendly match

Sepahan Football Club from Iran emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Ghana's JK Academy in an exciting friendly match held in Izmit, Turkey.

The match showcased the talent and skill of both teams as they clashed on the field.

Sepahan displayed their attacking prowess, with Reza Asadi, Farshad Ahmadzadeh, and Ramin Rezaeian finding the back of the net for the Iranian team. Their coordinated efforts and effective gameplay allowed them to secure a well-deserved victory.

The match served as part of Sepahan's preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) and the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. Led by Portuguese coach José Morais, Sepahan is determined to regain the IPL title, which they last won in 2015.

On the other side, JK Academy, a Ghanaian football club and academy, showcased their talent and determination on the field. Although they faced a defeat, their participation in this friendly match provided valuable experience for the team.

Based in Accra, JK Academy competes in Division Two and Juvenile amateur leagues in Ghana, nurturing young talents and promoting the development of football in the region.