Irate Asante Kotoko fans cause stadium damage after Nations FC draw

Asante Kotoko fans expressed their frustration on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex following a 2-2 draw between their team and Nations FC in a local derby.

Disappointed by the result, irate supporters are said vandalised the stadium's seats.

The tension escalated when the home team were awarded a late penalty, sparking outrage among visiting supporters.

Referee Abdul Latif Qadir's decision to award the penalty was met with controversy. With the game seemingly minutes away from ending in favour of Asante Kotoko after Michael Kyei gave them the lead, the penalty decision further agitated the fans.

In protest of the penalty call, some Kotoko fans reportedly ripped seats from the stadium stands and threw them onto the pitch. The match officials had to suspend the game for more than 10 minutes to restore order.

Despite the disruptions, the home side successfully converted the penalty, resulting in a 2-2 draw at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

This incident in Kumasi was one of four separate cases of hooliganism that occurred over the weekend, with similar incidents reported in Dormaa, Tamale, and Dawu.

The destructive actions of a small group of fans marred an otherwise competitive match, raising concerns about the behaviour of supporters in Ghanaian football.