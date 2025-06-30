Irish-Ghanaian defender James Abankwah re-joins Watford for another loan spell

Ireland-born defender of Ghanaian descent, James Abankwah, has completed a loan move to English side Watford FC.

The defender sealed the move on Monday, June 30, from Italian Serie A side Udinese.

This will be his second loan stint at Watford, having spent a similar spell at the club during the 2024/25 football season.

“Watford FC is delighted to announce that James Abankwah has returned to the club on a season-long loan from Udineseâ€¦The 21-year-old defender is back at Vicarage Road after making 19 appearances for the Hornets last term, including 17 starts.

“His displays for the Hornets earned him a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up in March, and he is now back to bolster Paulo Pezzolano's defensive options ahead of the 2025/26 campaign,” Watford announced in an official club statement.

Speaking on the signing of the youngster, Watford Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani said, “We saw the impact James had during his last loan period with us, and we know that he can have a similar impact on the team.

“Paulo was impressed with his performances and was very keen to work with James.”

Abankwah will be playing a key role for Watford during the 2025/26 football season, where the club will be fighting for promotion to the English Premier League.